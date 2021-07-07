Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NCAA Recruit Says Justices Saved His Adidas RICO Claim

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 7:35 PM EDT) -- A former University of Louisville basketball recruit said Tuesday that a South Carolina federal judge must reconsider tossing RICO claims against Adidas in light of the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on NCAA amateurism that he says demonstrates college athletes have a business interest in competing.

Plaintiff Brian Bowen II, who also filed notice Tuesday that he is appealing to the Fourth Circuit, says U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Anderson Jr. must reconsider his May ruling in light of the justices' June decision in NCAA v. Alston, adding that Adidas misrepresented key facts in the case.

"As the Supreme Court admonished in Alston,...

