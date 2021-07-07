7th Circ. Backs $1M Atty Fee Cut In Bias Case

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 7:14 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit upheld a finding that an attorney inflated his hourly rate and "grossly" overstated the hours that could have reasonably been expended on an Illinois discrimination case, ultimately cutting over $1 million in fees and costs. A three-judge panel said Tuesday that an Illinois district court acted within its discretion when it cut nearly $1 million from an attorney fee request by Joseph Longo of Longo and Associates Ltd., and cut around $400,000 in costs. The reduced award came after the district court combed through Longo's submission and determined that he had inflated the number of hours put into...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS