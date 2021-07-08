UNC Doc Can't Slip Lawsuit Where Patient Beheaded Mother

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 8:14 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina appellate court has revived a lawsuit lodged by the family of a woman killed by her mentally ill son, which claims a UNC psychiatrist negligently discharged the patient from a hospital six days before he decapitated his mother. A three-judge panel ruled Tuesday that the trial court erred when it dismissed claims brought by Cristian Ferrera, Yesena Funez's brother-in-law and executor of her estate, against Dr. Brian Robbins, a University of North Carolina psychiatrist who treated Funez's son. In the opinion, Judge Chris Dillon said the lower court should have known that Robbins cannot be granted qualified immunity this early...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS