Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

6th Circ. Affirms Arch's Ruling Over Criminal Coal Dust Claims

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 7:55 PM EDT) -- Arch Insurance Co. doesn't have to cover six former coal company employees indicted for conspiring to submit fraudulent coal dust samples to regulators, the Sixth Circuit ruled Wednesday, finding a pollution exclusion in the company's policy absolves the insurer of any obligations.

The federal appeals panel said that under the terms of Armstrong Coal Co.'s directors, officers and organization liability policy, coal dust is a pollutant that is not subject to coverage and the alleged criminal conduct of its former employees is not covered because it was connected to the company's required submission of dust samples to the U.S. Department of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!