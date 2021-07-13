Employer Lessons From NJ Justices' Disability Claim Ruling

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 4:32 PM EDT) -- In Richter v. Oakland Board of Education,[1] the New Jersey Supreme Court held in June that to establish a prima facie case of failure to accommodate a disability under the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination, or LAD, a plaintiff need not plead an adverse employment action such as a termination or demotion. An employer's inaction, silence or inadequate response to a reasonable accommodation request is sufficient. Further, the court held that a plaintiff who recovers under New Jersey's Workers' Compensation Act for workplace injuries is not barred by the WCA's exclusive remedy provision from bringing claims under the LAD for damages...

