Insurer Says Atty-Client Sexual Encounter Voids Firm's Policy

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 8:11 PM EDT) -- Berkley Assurance Co. is suing a Colorado civil litigation attorney and his firm to get out of a professional liability insurance policy, saying they didn't disclose a sexual relationship between the lawyer and one of his clients in the firm's insurance application. The insurer told a federal court Wednesday that the Law Offices of Ian T. Hicks made a material misrepresentation by failing to disclose a sexual relationship that its principal and sole attorney, Ian T. Hicks, had with a client interested in bringing a fraud lawsuit against her former boyfriend. In its complaint, Berkley said it wouldn't have issued the...

