Gov't Rejects Calls To Include Scam Ads In Online Safety Bill

Law360, London (July 8, 2021, 1:17 PM BST) -- Senior MPs have accused the government of being "toothless" after it announced that Big Tech companies will not be required to remove paid-for online fraud under forthcoming legislation. The parliamentary Work and Pensions Committee said on Tuesday that the government is failing to protect consumers and allowing online companies to continue to "line their pockets from the proceeds of crime." The committee recommended in March that online investment scams should be included in the scope of the Online Safety Bill, which will bring in a legal requirement for tech companies to protect users from harm such as harassment and abuse....

