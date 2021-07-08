Dechert Claim Of Intrusion Sparks Outcry In UAE Torture Case

Law360, London (July 8, 2021, 5:03 PM BST) -- A veteran barrister on Thursday accused Dechert LLP of electronically breaking into another City law firm in a bid to learn who was funding torture allegations against them, sparking an angry objection at the London hearing that the lawyer was "playing to the gallery." John Brisby QC of 4 Stone Buildings told the High Court that new evidence had surfaced tying Dechert and its former head of white collar crime to a digital break-in. Brisby is representing two United Arab Emirates prisoners suing Dechert and retired partner Neil Gerrard. Jihad Quzmar and Karam Al Sadeq allege that Gerrard controlled their appalling...

