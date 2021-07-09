Former Dow Counsel, Ex-EPA Exec Joins Barnes & Thornburg

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 4:02 PM EDT) -- A former U.S. Environmental Protection Agency assistant administrator has joined Barnes & Thornburg LLP as a partner in the firm's Washington, D.C., office. Peter Wright will counsel clients on liability related to Superfund sites and manmade chemicals known as PFAS, support the environmental aspects of transactions and advise on environmental, social and governance issues. Wright most recently served as assistant administrator for the Office of Land and Emergency Management at the EPA, after being confirmed by the U.S. Senate in 2019. Prior to joining the government, Wright spent almost 20 years at Dow focusing on environmental counseling and legal oversight for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS