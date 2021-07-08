Greenberg, Goodwin Steer SPAC Deal For $4.5B Fintech Circle

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 12:44 PM EDT) -- Blockchain-based payments company Circle will go public at an enterprise value of $4.5 billion by merging with a special purpose acquisition vehicle, the companies said Thursday, in a transaction built by respective legal advisers Goodwin Procter LLP and Greenberg Traurig LLP. The deal features Boston-based Circle Internet Financial Ltd. being combined with New York-based special purpose acquisition company Concord Acquisition Corp., and the resulting entity will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CRCL, the companies said in a statement. Circle's payment technology aims to allow businesses to use both blockchain-based payments and traditional financial systems. It...

