UK Watchdog Mulls Motorola Probe Over Emergency Services

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 5:22 PM EDT) -- The U.K.'s competition enforcer is considering an investigation of Motorola Solutions Inc. over its ownership of the current mobile radio network used for emergency services and its position as a key supplier for a planned new system. The Competition and Markets Authority said in a statement Thursday that it is consulting with stakeholders about whether to launch an investigation of Motorola's Airwave network over concerns raised about the delay of the network's replacement. Motorola purchased the old network in 2016, two months after winning a government contract to provide key software for a new system. The agency said its initial review...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS