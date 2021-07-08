PE Firm On Its Own In Fraud Row, Great American Says

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 7:01 PM EDT) -- A private equity firm facing accusations that it tinkered with the books of a company it was selling can't tap its insurance policy to pay for its defense, Great American E&S Insurance Co. told a California federal court Wednesday. Great American has asked the court to find it is not liable for Lotus Innovations' defense costs in a fraud and breach of contract lawsuit because the policy specifically excludes coverage for such acts. Lotus is accused by a private investor of "knowingly and intentionally" perpetrating an accounting scheme in a $20 million sale of software company gen-E Holdings back in 2017....

