Benesch Recruits Seyfarth Atty As New Trade Secrets Head

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 3:42 PM EDT) -- Benesch Friedlander Coplan & Aronoff LLP announced on Thursday that it has named a former Seyfarth Shaw LLP partner as the new head of its trade secrets, restrictive covenants and unfair competition practice group. The firm said that J. Scott Humphrey will join the growing Chicago office, and touted Humphrey's expertise with matters involving trade secrets and restrictive covenants and his experience serving clients in a wide range of industries. Humphrey told Law360 Pulse that he was excited for the opportunity to lead the practice group and eager to help the firm achieve its vision of expanding its capabilities in this...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS