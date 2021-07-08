Pa. Panel OKs District's Sales-Based Tax Assessment Appeal

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 7:56 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania school district's method of selecting properties for tax assessment appeals when recent sales data indicates they were underassessed by more than $150,000 passes muster under the U.S. and Pennsylvania constitutions, a state appeals court ruled Thursday. In a precedential opinion, the Commonwealth Court rejected arguments from GM Berkshire Hills LLC and GM Oberlin Berkshire Hills LLC that the Wilson School District's use of recent sales prices to determine which assessments to challenge violated the U.S. Constitution's equal protection clause and the Pennsylvania Constitution's uniformity clause. The Berkshire properties, which consist of 47 residential buildings, claimed that basing appeals on...

