Truck Maker Fights Latest Cartel Suit From Rental Biz

Law360, London (July 20, 2021, 6:16 PM BST) -- Global vehicle manufacturer DAF Trucks has defended itself against an antitrust suit brought by an Irish truck rental company, saying that pricing information shared by the cartel did not hike up costs for buyers. DAF Trucks Ltd. and its parent company have filed a defense claiming that they should not be held liable in a lawsuit filed by a customer alleging collusion on prices. The claimant, Dan Ryan Truck Company Ltd., has not proved that the coordination actually increased prices for the rest of the market, DAF declares in its defense. The High Court lawsuit is among a slew of cases...

