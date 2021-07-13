Bodum Picks Another IP Fight Over French Press Copyright

Law360, London (July 13, 2021, 5:14 PM BST) -- A subsidiary of Switzerland's Bodum is accusing a British chain of tea shops of infringing the copyrighted design for its Chambord French press, the latest litigation in the kitchenware manufacturer's worldwide effort to protect the design of the iconic coffee pot. Pi-Design AG's June 21 High Court suit goes after Whittard Trading Ltd., a long-operating British tea and coffee emporium, the latest of Bodum's aggressive efforts to protect its intellectual property rights in the Chambord around the world. The suit describes the design as "beloved by coffee aficionados worldwide for its simplicity of brewing and purity of taste." Chambord is the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS