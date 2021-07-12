Hot Air Balloon Co. Hits Back In £1M Aussie Storm Suit

Law360, London (July 12, 2021, 5:03 PM BST) -- A U.K. hot air balloon business has argued that the company behind a tourist attraction in Australia was not the legal owner of a giant blimp destroyed in a thunderstorm, hitting back in a £1.1 million ($1.5 million) lawsuit. Lindstrand Technologies Ltd. argued in its High Court defense on Wednesday that failures by Uluru SkyShip Holdings Pty. Ltd. to pay an installment for the tethered helium balloon in Uluru-Kata, central Australia, mean it never became the proper owner. Under a contract between the two companies, failures to make the payment would result in the warranty becoming null and void, the defense...

