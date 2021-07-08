Einstein Says No Harm, No Foul In Pa. Data Breach Case

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 3:51 PM EDT) -- Einstein Healthcare Network has urged a Pennsylvania state judge to throw out a would-be class action over a recent data breach, arguing that the plaintiff in the case hadn't claimed to have suffered any concrete harm as a result of the cyberattack. The Philadelphia-based health care chain argued in preliminary objections that Nanette Katz, who filed suit in April on the heels of a data breach that occurred last summer, didn't have standing to pursue her claims due to her lack of any clear damages from the breach. "Courts throughout the country ... require a party to establish standing by showing...

