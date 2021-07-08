Avanos To Pay $22M To Settle Surgical Gown Criminal Charge

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 8:59 PM EDT) -- Avanos Medical has agreed to shell out $22.2 million to put to rest a criminal charge claiming the medical technology company falsely labeled its MicroCool surgical gowns as providing the highest level of protection against fluids and viruses, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. Prosecutors had alleged that Avanos Medical Inc. fraudulently misbranded its gowns in violation of federal law, according to a criminal information filed in Texas federal court Wednesday. Avanos was charged with one count of introducing misbranded surgical gowns into interstate commerce with the intent to defraud and mislead. Under a deferred prosecution agreement also filed Wednesday, Avanos will pay a...

