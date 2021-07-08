Fla. Justices To Mull Punitive Damages Ratio In Tobacco Case

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 8:58 PM EDT) -- The Florida Supreme Court will review a punitive damages award of $16 million against R.J. Reynolds for allegedly causing a smoker's death, agreeing with an intermediate appeals court that the issue of whether the award was out of line with compensatory damages is of "great public importance." The high court agreed to review the case after the Fifth District certified the question in January, setting up an appeal with implications for hundreds of similar claims against tobacco companies. The suit alleges that Reynolds knew its cigarettes were harmful and addictive but deliberately marketed them as reasonably safe, leading Lois Stucky to...

