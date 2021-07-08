9th Circ. Remands Deportation Case After High Court Ruling

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 6:22 PM EDT) -- A former temporary U.S. resident who initially entered the country from Mexico on foot in 1980 without being apprehended is eligible for voluntary departure under a Supreme Court decision from April, a Ninth Circuit panel held in an opinion Wednesday that broke from the immigration courts below. Mexico resident Angel Posos-Sanchez, who came to the U.S. at the age of 17, did not receive a notice to appear from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for removal proceedings containing the requisite information, the Ninth Circuit judges said, pointing to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in Agusto Niz-Chavez v. William P. Barr....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS