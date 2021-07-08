VW Asks 6th Circ. To Snuff Auto Parts Cos.' Antitrust Suit

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 6:52 PM EDT) -- Volkswagen AG has told the Sixth Circuit that German auto parts maker Prevent Group can't forum shop in the U.S. by alleging that Volkswagen illegally maintained a stranglehold over its suppliers, saying Prevent can't get a do-over of a protracted dispute that's already been litigated in Germany. Volkswagen and its U.S. unit Volkswagen Group of America Inc. filed a brief on Wednesday asking the Sixth Circuit to shut down an appeal from two Prevent Group affiliates — Prevent USA Corp. and Eastern Horizon Group Netherlands BV — seeking to revive their 2019 lawsuit alleging Volkswagen systematically blocked acquisitions of smaller suppliers...

