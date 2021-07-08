Feds Clear Way For Malaysian Wind Tower Tariffs

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 5:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission ruled Thursday that subsidized wind towers from Malaysia were harming the domestic industry in a decision clearing the way for countervailing tariffs against the products. The agency's ruling exposes importers of Malaysian wind towers to the 6.42% countervailing tariffs that the U.S. Department of Commerce independently prepared after determining that the products were unfairly subsidized by the Malaysian government. The ITC and Commerce separately probed imports of utility-scale wind towers at the request of the Wind Tower Trade Coalition, an industry group composed of domestic manufacturers from Texas and Wisconsin. Robert E. DeFrancesco III of Wiley...

