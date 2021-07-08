Law Professors Say Trump Not Immune To Capitol Riot Suits

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 7:35 PM EDT) -- Former President Donald Trump cannot use "absolute immunity" or the First Amendment to avoid lawsuits over his alleged role in spurring the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, constitutional law professors told a D.C. federal judge on Thursday. Scholars submitted two briefs in support of Democratic U.S. representatives suing Trump, his attorney Rudy Giuliani and others over the riot where a mob interrupted Congress' formal certification of Trump's electoral defeat. The lawmakers have said their district court case should survive a motion to dismiss that drew on the First Amendment and the judicial doctrine that gives presidents absolute immunity from...

