Alaska Sues Biden Admin. Over Land Use Restrictions

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 9:48 PM EDT) -- Alaska is suing the Biden administration for refusing to end restrictions across 28 million acres of federal land in the state that prevent mining and other development. Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy said Wednesday that the Biden administration is trying to "leave these lands locked up as de facto parks" and that development restrictions on the land should end. In January, the Trump administration pushed to remove restrictions on the land, but the Biden administration paused that effort, arguing that more study was needed. The suit argues that the Trump administration was right to lift restrictions and that the state should be...

