Bradley Arant Hires Ex-McGuireWoods Atty For Tax Practice

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 5:46 PM EDT) -- Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP has bolstered its tax and trusts and estates practice groups by bringing on a former McGuireWoods LLP partner in Charlotte, North Carolina, who's experienced in taxation, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures. J. Michael Wilson has joined Bradley Arant as partner after representing clients in a variety of industries, including health care, manufacturing, defense, technology, food and beverage, real estate and renewable energy, the firm said in an announcement June 8. He's represented private equity funds, strategic buyers and sellers, lenders and borrowers, and closely held businesses. Wilson told Law360 on Friday that part of the reason...

