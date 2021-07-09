Microsoft Asks Fed. Circ. To Undo $7M Database IP Verdict

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 4:31 PM EDT) -- Microsoft has asked the Federal Circuit to nix a $7 million New York jury verdict against it, saying it should be reversed because the win by the inventor over his database patent was based on erroneous claim constructions. The primary error Microsoft Corp. identified in its opening appeal brief Thursday pertains to whether or not its Dynamic Data products, which were found to infringe, perform certain functions "automatically." Microsoft said the district court failed to fully construe the term to exclude manual input even though inventor Michael Philip Kaufman's patent covers a fully automatic process that doesn't require any custom programming....

