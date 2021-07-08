Ex-CEO Pleads Guilty To Wire Fraud, Filing False Tax Return

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 9:45 PM EDT) -- The former CEO of eHealth Global Technologies pleaded guilty to wire fraud and tax charges in New York federal court Thursday, admitting he used a recruiting company owned by his wife to fraudulently bill his former company for hundreds of thousands of dollars while taking a cut of the proceeds. Michael Margiotta, 48, of Rochester, New York, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Charles J. Siragusa to one count of wire fraud and one count of filing a false tax return, more than two years after a federal grand jury handed down a 15-count indictment against him. Margiotta, who led the West...

