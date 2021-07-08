St. Jude Medical To Pay $27M To End Faulty Heart Device Suit

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 9:44 PM EDT) -- St. Jude Medical Inc. will pay $27 million to end a False Claims Act suit accusing it of knowingly selling defective heart devices to health care facilities, according to a Thursday announcement from the U.S. Department of Justice, which opted to intervene in the case. From November 2014 and October 2016, St. Jude Medical, which was purchased by Abbott Laboratories in January 2017, sold the allegedly faulty devices to facilities that implanted them into patients insured through federal health care programs, the DOJ said in a statement. "Medical device manufacturers have an obligation to be truthful with the Food and Drug Administration, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS