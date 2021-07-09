Tenn. Judge Blocks Biden's Race-Based Loan Relief Program

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 4:45 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Tennessee added to a flurry of injunctions blocking President Joe Biden's debt relief program aimed at helping Black and Native farmers recover from the pandemic, one month after a local county commissioner sued the government for discrimination. In his order Thursday, U.S. District Judge Stanley Thomas Anderson said the extreme measure was necessary because the program's funding is not "bottomless," and could cause irreparable harm to those disqualified on the basis of race. According to the order, the government failed to meet criteria for enacting race-based legislation in the interest of reversing past discrimination, pointing to a...

