Claims That Mandatory Vaccines Are Illegal May Fail In Court

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 5:34 PM EDT) -- On May 28, 117 unvaccinated nonmanagerial employees from Houston Methodist Hospital filed a lawsuit to challenge the hospital's vaccine mandate. According to the petition in Jennifer Bridges v. The Houston Methodist Hospital, the hospital implemented a two-phase vaccination mandate that required the vaccination first of managerial and then of all covered employees by June 7. Employees who refused to comply with the vaccine mandate would first be placed on a 14-day suspension and, if still out of compliance, ultimately terminated. The employees alleged that the hospital's vaccine mandate violated both Texas and federal law. Count 1 alleged wrongful discharge on public policy...

