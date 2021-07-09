Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Kreindler Firm Accused Of Failing To Pay Atty For 9/11 Work

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 4:19 PM EDT) -- A Manatt Phelps & Phillips LLP partner contends that a New York-based law firm has stiffed him on fees for outside work tied to recoveries by the victims of the Sept. 11 terror attacks and their families, according to a complaint in D.C. federal court.

John M. Quinn, also known as Jack Quinn, alleges that Kreindler & Kreindler LLP and firm partner James P. Kreindler breached contracts they struck with him by failing to compensate him for his work to promote the cause of the families with members of Congress and in media reports since 2013, according to the complaint filed...

