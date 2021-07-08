Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Calif. Judge Tells Price-Fix Attys Jackets A Must Even Virtually

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 8:46 PM EDT) -- After hours of virtual argument over whether he should permanently boot a suit accusing Panasonic and several other companies of plotting to stabilize the cost of electrical inductors, a California federal judge reminded one attorney to wear a jacket the next time he was in his court.

U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila delivered the dress code reminder at the close of the three-hour hearing Thursday, where the judge and a dozen attorneys were assembled to argue over whether the court should dismiss the suit for good or give the direct purchasers a fifth chance to amend.

"If we do have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!