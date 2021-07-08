Calif. Judge Tells Price-Fix Attys Jackets A Must Even Virtually

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 8:46 PM EDT) -- After hours of virtual argument over whether he should permanently boot a suit accusing Panasonic and several other companies of plotting to stabilize the cost of electrical inductors, a California federal judge reminded one attorney to wear a jacket the next time he was in his court. U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila delivered the dress code reminder at the close of the three-hour hearing Thursday, where the judge and a dozen attorneys were assembled to argue over whether the court should dismiss the suit for good or give the direct purchasers a fifth chance to amend. "If we do have...

