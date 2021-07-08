Oracle Says NEC Owes $7M For Breaching Software License

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 11:03 PM EDT) -- Oracle America Inc. says NEC Corporation of America in California owes over $7 million for breaching their software agreement and violating its copyright when it failed to pay sufficient licensing fees related to Oracle's database and supplemental programs, according to a suit filed Thursday in California federal court. Oracle, which exclusively owns the copyright for its Oracle Database, allows third-party companies that are part of the Oracle PartnerNetwork to copy its database and distribute it to end-users so long as the companies also enter into a distribution agreement, the complaint says. But the software giant alleges that NECAM not only distributed...

