Kirkland, Proskauer Steer $6.6B Stamps.com Take-Private

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 5:32 PM EDT) -- Web-based shipping company Stamps.com said Friday that it has agreed to go private through a deal with investment firm Thoma Bravo, which values the site at $6.6 billion and is steered by Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Proskauer Rose LLP. Stamps.com stockholders would receive $330 cash per share under the deal terms jointly announced Friday. This represents a 67% premium over the site's July 8 closing price, the companies said. The deal also includes a 40-day buffer period to shop for alternative proposals. The deal has the support of the Stamps.com board, according to Friday's announcement, and is expected to close...

