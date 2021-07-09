Restaurant's Virus Suit Belongs In Fed. Court, Judge Says

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 4:32 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania restaurant's COVID-19 coverage suit against Cincinnati Casualty Co. should be heard by a federal court, not a state one, according to a federal magistrate judge's recommendation. Because State Street Grill's lawsuit seeks both a declaration that Cincinnati owes coverage and accuses the insurer of breach of contract and bad faith denial of coverage, previous court decisions all but require the federal court to handle the case, U.S. Magistrate Judge Martin C. Carlson said. "Given the presence of these independent claims, we have a virtually unflagging obligation to exercise jurisdiction over this dispute," he wrote. Citing a 2017 Third Circuit...

