Calif. Pot Biz Owes Manager 49% Equity Share, Judge Affirms

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 4:54 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles County judge has found a management company that sued a marijuana grow and dispensary it was tasked with operating is entitled to proceeds from a 49% stake it held in the marijuana company going back to 2017, confirming an arbitrator's award in favor of the management company. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Maurice A. Leiter confirmed an arbitration award for Farmhouse DTLA Inc. in May, and noted in a Wednesday judgment that the company is also entitled to 49% of any future proceeds of what is now the grow and dispensary Los Angeles Farmers Inc., plus prejudgment interest...

