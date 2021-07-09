FERC Can't Justify Midwest Grid Rate Reviews, DC Circ. Told

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 7:52 PM EDT) -- Midwest electric transmission companies and their customers insisted that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission botched the resolution of their long-running rate cases, including the revision of the formula used to determine whether investor returns are just and reasonable. On Thursday, the challengers urged the D.C. Circuit in response briefs to vacate and remand the dispute for further proceedings, saying that despite FERC's contention, the agency did not thoroughly assess all the issues in a pair of cases dating back to 2013 and 2015 over rates charged by transmission companies within the footprint of regional grid operator Midcontinent Independent System Operator....

