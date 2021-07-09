Cannabis Bill Roundup: Missouri Gov. Nixes Pot Tax Reform

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 7:40 PM EDT) -- Missouri's governor rejected a bill to expand business deductions for the state's cannabis businesses, while New Hampshire lawmakers sent the governor a bill broadening the state's medical marijuana program to include patients struggling with opioid addiction. Here are the major legislative moves in cannabis reform from the past week. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Friday vetoed S.B. 226, a bill that would have made a number of changes to the state's tax code, including allowing the state's medical marijuana companies to deduct their business expenses — a deduction currently barred by Section 280E of the federal tax code. The bill was...

