ADA Compliance After 2nd Circ. Short-Term Injury Ruling

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 4:53 PM EDT) -- The number of lawsuits alleging discrimination on the basis of disability is likely to increase following the June 30 decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in Hamilton v. Westchester County, holding that disabilities lasting less than six months are covered under the Americans with Disabilities Act.[1][2] Concluding that the district court erred "categorically" in holding that short-term injuries — like the plaintiff's dislocated knee and torn meniscus, in this case — were not qualifying disabilities under the ADA, the appeals court remanded the case for further proceedings on the ADA claim. The Second Circuit follows the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS