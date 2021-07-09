ICE To Stop Detaining Pregnant, Nursing Migrants

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 3:55 PM EDT) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will stop holding migrants who are pregnant or have given birth in the past year in detention during their immigration proceedings, the agency announced Friday, ending a Trump policy that increased the number of expectant detainees. The announcement followed a nine-page internal memorandum issued by acting ICE Director Tae D. Johnson on July 1, which lays out various ICE units' responsibilities towards immigrants who are pregnant, nursing or are less than one year postpartum. "Given the unique needs of this population, we will not detain individuals known to be pregnant, postpartum or nursing unless release is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS