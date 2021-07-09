Don't Miss It: Gibson Dunn, Alston Guide Week's Hot Deals

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 6:25 PM EDT) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in the last several days helmed by firms such as Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP and Alston & Bird LLP. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you may have missed. Gibson-Advised Food Service Equipment Co. Gets Sweetened $4.8B Offer Food service equipment supplier Welbilt Inc. said July 6 that it's inclined to accept a sweetened $4.8 billion buyout offer from fellow food service equipment company Ali Group, after previously agreeing to be bought by Middleby Corp. in an all-stock deal. Ali Group has offered to pay...

