US Asks Time For FBAR Defendant's Estate To Find Successor

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 7:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government wants more time for the estate of a Florida securities broker who died while fending off a lawsuit regarding her unreported foreign bank accounts to find a successor who can handle the unextinguished claims. Jacqueline C. Beckwith died April 4, and the Internal Revenue Service had been trying to recover $477,000 in FBAR penalties, according to a motion filed Thursday in a Florida federal court. She failed to file timely reports between 2004 and 2010 on 15 accounts she owned in Hong Kong, according to the motion. The United States' claims against Beckwith for unpaid civil penalties were not...

