ITC Judge Finds DuPont Infringes Chip Manufacturing Patent

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 6:42 PM EDT) -- A U.S. International Trade Commission judge has ruled that DuPont and its subsidiaries infringe a patent owned by CMC Materials that covers a polishing slurry used in the making of circuits. ITC Administrative Law Judge David P. Shaw issued a final initial determination on Thursday, finding that numerous subsidiaries of DuPont de Nemours, including Rohm & Haas, were in violation of Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930. Section 337 prohibits the importation of products that infringe intellectual property, and the investigation was made following a complaint lodged by Illinois-based CMC Materials, formerly known as Cabot Microelectronics. The judge gave the...

