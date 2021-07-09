Germany's Top Court Sinks Challenge To Unified Patent Court

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 7:54 PM EDT) -- The European Union has moved one step closer to creating a unified patent court after Germany's Constitutional Court rejected injunctions seeking to block the country's legislature from ratifying an agreement for an EU-wide patent system. The Constitutional Court ruled June 23 that the plaintiffs failed to show how a 2013 agreement to establish the UPC system violated their fundamental rights and impermissibly transferred sovereign powers to the EU, according to an English press release issued Friday. The system is designed to allow patent disputes to be adjudicated in a single case before one court. To support their claims, the plaintiffs asserted...

