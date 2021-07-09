Ancestry Users Sue Blackstone Under Ill. Genetic Info Law

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 5:13 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of customers has alleged that The Blackstone Group violated their rights under an Illinois law barring entities from obtaining genetic testing information without written permission when it acquired genetic testing company Ancestry in a $4.7 billion deal last year. That deal has prompted the illegal transfer of "thousands if not millions" of individuals' genetic information to the private equity firm, lead plaintiff Sarah Hogan claims in her lawsuit under the Illinois Genetic Information Privacy Act. "Under GIPA, the results of a DNA or genetic test are confidential and the subject of such testing has a right to prevent...

