Hemp Co. Seeks Default Win In TM Dispute

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 6:10 PM EDT) -- An Illinois-based hemp retailer has urged a Kentucky federal judge to enter a default judgment against a company with a similar name, after the alleged imposter lost its lawyers and stopped responding to the retailer's trademark infringement suit. In a motion filed Thursday with U.S. District Judge Thomas B. Russell, plaintiff Global Hemp Inc. sought the judgment, in addition to a permanent injunction, against Industrial Hemp Solutions LLC — which has been doing business as Global Hemp Solutions — and its Chief Operating Officer Marco Vinicio Villatoro. Global Hemp described the pair of defendants as "unrepentant infringers" of its rights....

