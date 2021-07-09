9th Circ. Won't Revive Ex-Merck Worker's Drug Kickback Suit

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 5:55 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Friday affirmed the dismissal of a whistleblower's nearly 12-year-old allegations that Merck & Co. and other drugmakers violated the False Claims Act by offering doctors kickbacks to prescribe their blood-thinning drugs, finding that the former sales employee's allegations were "purely speculative." In a five-page opinion, a unanimous three-judge panel concluded that relator Frank Solis did not have "direct and independent knowledge" of the alleged false claims at the heart of his allegations, which the panel noted had already been publicly disclosed. "Solis's allegations that improper claims must have been submitted to the government due to defendants' alleged...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS