Chevron Hit With $85M Suit Over Winter Storm Delivery Woes

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 6:42 PM EDT) -- Cailip Gas Marketing alleged in a federal lawsuit filed in Houston on Friday that Chevron failed to deliver natural gas during February's deadly winter storm that wreaked havoc on Texas' electric grid and owes more than $84.5 million for the breach. Cailip alleges that since December 2018 it's had a contract with Chevron Natural Gas under which Chevron would deliver 90,000 metric million British thermal units of natural gas each day. But during the winter storm, from Feb. 14 through Feb. 22, Cailip told the court Chevron didn't deliver the full amounts. "As a consequence, Chevron is required to pay Cailip...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS