La. Country Inn Owner Says Insurers Owe $1.6M For Damages

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 7:46 PM EDT) -- The owner of a Country Inn & Suites in Louisiana says in a lawsuit filed in federal court Friday that nine insurers, including three Hartford units, are on the hook for $1.6 million in damages the property sustained from Hurricane Laura, a winter storm and a car crash after they breached their policy terms. Avaid Hotels LLC, which operates a Country Inn & Suites in Shreveport, Louisiana, also alleges that the companies acted in bad faith when handling its requests for coverage by incorrectly applying the policy's deductible and over-depreciating the losses. The hotel says that a policy issued by Allied...

